The sexual assault case against St. Louis rapper, Nelly has finally reached a settlement. As reported The Source, the “Hot in Herre” emcee was accused of sexually abusing a woman at a concert in the UK back in 2017.

According to the woman, he masturbated in front of her and then made her perform oral sex on him. The British woman filed a lawsuit against Nelly, but also stated that his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, took to social media to defame her. Jackson once called her a liar online.

They have settled, even though Nelly maintains his innocence.

TMZ reports that the settlement will not be made public. This is important to note, the alleged victim filed a federal lawsuit last year November.

Nelly previously settled a similar lawsuit in September filed by another lady that said that he raped her… again… while he was on tour, this time in Seattle.