Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29 have been charged with murder and kidnapping after the remains of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney where found in a dumpster more than a week after she disappeared from a birthday party.

According to CNN, the remains were found inside a dumpster in a landfill in Birmingham after a days-long search, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said. He noted the landfill was not far from the apartment complex where she was last seen.

Police didn’t get any information on the child’s location when they first interviewed Stallworth and Brown but were able to secure warrants on unrelated charges.

Stallworth, who was back in police custody Tuesday, was previously charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.

Brown remains in custody for an unrelated kidnapping.