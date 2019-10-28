Gabrielle Union is known for many roles, especially for her leading role in the 2000 movie, Bring It On playing as Isis, captain of the East Compton Clovers.

Bring It On is an American cheerleading movie directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jessica Bendinger. Union acted alongside stars, Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Natina Reed. The San Diego Toros brought their spunk and backtalk to the competition as things take an obscure turn when they find out that their perfect routines were taken from, Hip-Hop cheerleading squad, The Clovers, in which the two teams battle for victory.

Like mother like daughter, Union posted several pictures on Instagram of her and Kaavia, almost one, in matching cheerleading costumes inspired by Union’s role in the movie. “Brought It. #CaliforniaLove” she captioned the photos. Fans and celebrity friends showered the photo with over one million likes and over twenty-four thousand comments.

Gabrielle Union, 46, looks no different than she did in the movie at the time she was 28. Bring It On fans wish for another Bring It On movie in the future, maybe this time with an appearance from Kaavia as she has her mother’s looks and uniform to fit the part.

Words by Amira Lawson