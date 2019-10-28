Vibrant color ran rampant throughout the Spring 2019 collaboration between Supreme and The North Face, and now they’ve placed the focus on a staple figure to New York City culture for Fall 2019.

Utilizing an oversized graphic motif that brings Lady Liberty to the forefront, this outwear-heavy offering embodies all the New York City attitude you could need for one season. The set’s highlight goes to the Baltoro Jacket, which features 700 fill down insulation, a down insulated packable hood and water resistant nylon construction for full protection against the season’s often-rocky weather conditions. Other key pieces include the Mountain Jacket, another waterproof option built with a packable hood and fully seam-sealed nylon construction, hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts and waterproof 210D ripstop nylon backpacks. In addition to making proper use out of an iconic figure, TNF and the Supreme team definitely get extra cred for unveiling this collab on The Statue of Liberty’s 133rd birthday — today marks the anniversary since it was first dedicated on October 28, 1886. Smooth!

Expect to see ‘Liberty Enlightening the World,’ and the new Supreme x The North Face Fall 2019 collection, starting this Thursday (October 31) online and via flagship shops in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris and new San Francisco shop. Japan will be able to cop on Saturday (November 2). Lookbook below: