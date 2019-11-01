While we didn’t get to see The Carters dress up as The Proud Family for Halloween as we wanted, Beyonce’s mom, Ms. Tina, did share a cute photo of the family with their faces photoshopped onto the famous Disney channel family.

As we previously reported Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus will launch in the United States on November 12. The service will include. It will include new and old programming, Marvel live-action series, and newer Disney movie releases.

The Proud Family which first premiered on Disney in 2001 is a coming of age story centered around 14-year-old Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt who we see is dealing with her family life, high school, friends and other challenges.