While we didn’t get to see The Carters dress up as The Proud Family for Halloween as we wanted, Beyonce’s mom, Ms. Tina, did share a cute photo of the family with their faces photoshopped onto the famous Disney channel family.
Happy Halloween! This is us as The Proud Family ! I love this show but i am sorry but “ “Sugah Mama was way older than me and walked with a cane . I am a fly grandma , So she needs a makeover 😂😂😂😂 Seriously I am Proud to say that the original creators Bruce Smith and my friend Ralph Farquhar , original creators of The Proud Family , are recreating the show and bringing it back. I watched this show regularly and will be watching again. Who else loved this show? ❤️❤️
As we previously reported Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus will launch in the United States on November 12. The service will include. It will include new and old programming, Marvel live-action series, and newer Disney movie releases.
The Proud Family which first premiered on Disney in 2001 is a coming of age story centered around 14-year-old Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt who we see is dealing with her family life, high school, friends and other challenges.