Harlem’s Dave East has teamed up with battle rap icon and Bronx recording artist Goodz for their new track “Real.”

East and Goodz’ in-studio chemistry was evident when we got a glimpse of them earlier this year in the studio. Following the now infamous battle between Cassidy vs. Goodz at SMACK/URLTV’s late April “Resolution” card, fans got to see the two friends crack up at Cassidy’s continued assertion that he beat the contest.

Fast forward a few months, and it is clear that Dave East and Goodz were doing more than just clowning Cass.

They also spent time productively in the booth. And now have released a three-minute offering, which sees Goodz initially enter progressively with a developing, storytelling narrative. Dave East then comes in heavy as he is critically acclaimed for in the style which captured Nas’ attention before Goodz finishes off in his typical flaunting manner that he is so known for bringing both on the battle rap stage and in the booth.

Check it out below as well as across all major streaming platforms – it has already been added to Spotify’s “Real Radio” playlist along with music from Styles P, Papoose, Tsu Surf, Daylyt, Gillie the King.

The bridge between battle rap and mainstream music continues to converge with collaborations such as this, BET’s Hip-Hop Awards recent 25k cypher taken out by New York’s DNA, and artists like Tsu Surf’s continued success. Battle rap makes an appearance of shows like Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out on MTV and Drop The Mic hosted by Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan.