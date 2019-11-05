The 10th season of Love & Hip Hop New York is upon us and the show will be starring a returning Joe Budden and Chrissy Lampkin.

Page Six confirms the returning stars and for Budden, this season will be interesting as the cast will include two of his old flames: ex-fiancée Cyn Santana and ex-girlfriend Tahiry. Past seasons have seen Budden’s relationships with both women play out.

Additional cast members for the upcoming season include Erica Mena and her new husband Safaree Samuels, Remy Ma and husband Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Kim “Kimbella” Vanderhee, Juliet “Juju” Casteneda, Rich Dollaz and Jonathan Fernandez.

Love & Hip Hop New York is scheduled to hit tv screens right before Christmas, launching on VH1 on December 16.