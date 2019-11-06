The iconic Apollo Theater is the subject of an HBO documentary that will detail the unique history and contemporary legacy of the venue.

The documentary, titled The Apollo, is directed by Oscar and Emmy award winner Roger Ross Williams and will tell stories of the theater over the course of the last 85 years. The story will detail the building’s history as a refuge for marginalized artists to the legendary host for black excellence and iconic performances that it is known for today.

The documentary will bring archived clips of performances, behind-the-scenes footage of the team that makes sure the theater runs and brings in stars like Common, Jamie Foxx, Patti LaBelle, Savion Glover, Smokey Robinson and Pharrell Williams for insight into what makes the theater one of the most important venues in history.

The film will also bring you to the theater in present-day and highlight the work of the 2018 multi-media stage adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me, which hit the theater’s grand stage.

The Apollo will also highlight both the struggle of black lives in America and the essential part the theater plays in Black culture.

The Apollo is produced by Lisa Cortes, Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann and executive produced by Nigel Sinclair, Dan Cogan, Nicholas Ferrall, and Julie Goldman.

The Apollo will air on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. If you miss the airing be sure to check your local listings and HBO streaming applications.