Robyn Crawford to Speak on Romantic Relationship with Whitney Houston in New Memoir

Whitney Houston’s best friend Robyn Crawford is speaking out about her romantic history with the late singer for the first time.

Crawford is releasing a new memoir, A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston, and released an excerpt to PEOPLE, which details her love story with Houston.

Houston has passed for seven years now and Crawford opens up about their relationship, saying, “I’d come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent.”

The two met as teenage summer camp counselors, a relationship that was based around the older Crawford, 19, looking out for Houston, 17. She would go on to state their physical relation would end early, just after Houston signed with Clive Davis at Arista records.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore,” writes Crawford, “because it would make our journey even more difficult.”

“She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us,” says Crawford, “and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.”

Crawford also detailed Whitney’s mother, Cissy Houston, and other members of her family pressured the late singer to not be as close to Crawford as she was.

She aims the book details the dynamic of their relationship, but also provides insight into exactly who Whitney Houston is. You can read more about the except here.