When you think of female vocalists from New York, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Alicia Keys come to mind. Vina Love is working to be added to that list of legends.

The Harlem, NY native is the daughter of Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ, Kid Capri. Following in her father’s footsteps into the music industry, Vina Love began performing at a young age as a dancer. She would always write her lyrics but had yet to discover her vocal ability. After leaving high school, she chose to put more time into music, while attending school. Now Vina Love is gaining notoriety as a singer one note at a time. Her raspy but powerful voice mirrors both Jasmine Sullivan and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige. Vina cites the 9-time Grammy recipient as one of her biggest influences.

The 23-year-old singer has opened up for a number of artists including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fabulous, and most recently, Megan Thee Stallion. She is also one of the stars of WeTv’s, Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York. In the pilot episode, Vina introduces herself with three words: “Fine as hell.” As you can see, the “Drip” singer is a natural when it comes to personal branding and marketing.

Her music video for her single “Drip,” debuted at over 1 million views on WorldStar Hip-Hop. The views have now amassed 2 million views. Supporters can expect an album from Vina during the early part of 2020 and be sure to catch her on Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York every Thursday at 9 pm EST.