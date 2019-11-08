Whitney Houston’s best friend, Robyn Crawford, is gearing up to release her memoir, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, which reveals all types of piping hot tea.

Crawford exposed their romantic relationship when they were younger, and also claimed Eddie Murphy tried to win the late singer’s heart.

PEOPLE shared an exclusive excerpt from the book which states that the comedian stood Whitney up and she was devastated.

Crawford claims that the “I Will Always Love You” singer had her eyes set on Eddie while Bobby was trying to make his move. “She was more interested in Eddie Murphy, but he was elusive,” adding that Whitney wasn’t being herself while trying to get his attention.

“One day when Eddie was supposed to come for dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney,” Robyn wrote. Her alleged relationship with Whitney had been long over, but she said she still couldn’t help but be jealous. “She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled slingbacks. For a moment, I thought ‘Boy, I wish she was doing that for me.'”

After Murphy flaked on her, the singer was reportedly “devastated” and moved on to the New Edition singer. Crawford claims Eddie gave Whitney a surprise call on the day of her wedding. “[That day] Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake, but she pressed ahead.”

Some of the tea that Robyn is spilling will have the public look at Whitney Houston differently but she claims her goal is to show the singer’s lighthearted character. “I have a lot of beautiful, wonderful, exciting, adventurous, loving, caring memories of Whitney,” she says. “Whitney was a beautiful friend, the friend that I prayed for.”