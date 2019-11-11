Nelly Takes a Tumble After Being Yanked by Fan During Cali Concert

Nelly Takes a Tumble After Being Yanked by Fan During Cali Concert

Nelly was just trying to show a fan some love during a concert at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, California on Saturday (Nov 9), and ended up taking a fall.

TMZ shared a video of Nelly reaching out and giving fives to fans, however, one fan was too excited and yanked the St. Lous rapper, causing him to fall off the stage.

“You can’t pull me shawty,” he said. “I appreciate it, but I’m on the edge of the stage. If you pull me, I ain’t go nowhere to go. Fuck!”

Thankfully, the “Country Grammar” rapper was not injured and ensured the fan could stay in the concert because it was not of ill intent.

You can see Nelly’s fall above.