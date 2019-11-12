By: Amira Lawson

Recently on November 10th, Drake appeared as the surprise headliner at Camp Flog Gnaw. Many fans attended the California festival, founded by Tyler the Creator. Viewers of the show were convinced that the surprise guest would be Frank Ocean, but once they learned that it was Drake they didn’t seem to be pleased. While some of the audience danced and sang along to some of the rapper’s most popular hits like “WuTang Forever” and “Both,” others in the audience began to boo and heckle the 6 God. After little energy from his crowd, Drake asked his crowd if they would like for him to stay longer.

“You know, Ima tell you, Like I said I’m here for you tonight, If you wanna keep going I will keep going tonight whatsup?”

Fans began to yell no, boo and chant for Frank Ocean instead. The Canada native exited the stage, saying, “Well look its been love. I love yall, I go by the name of Drake, thanks for having me.” Fans cheered as the

rapper exited the stage.

Tyler the Creator was upset at this and went to twitter to rant his disappointment to his fans.

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019



Drake didn’t seem to be too bothered by the boos of the Los Angeles crowd as he took to Instagram to say: