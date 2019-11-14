By: Amira Lawson

Singer Kehlani released a single on Tuesday titled, “You Know What’s Up.” The song dropped, following a recent scandal amongst her boo YG and an anonymous woman in a nightclub. The two came out as a couple a few months ago.

On October 30th, The ShadeRoom posted a video of the alleged scandal. The video seems to show YG talking outside with the anonymous women in the front seat of a Lamborghini. Shortly after it appears as though the two began to kiss. YG is denying gossipy tidbits that he cheated on Kehlani, yet confesses to getting overly drunk after the video surfaced. His team later made a statement on his behalf following the allegations, “He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

It seems as though Kehlani is willing to let the past be left in the past.

“And I’ll still tell the world I’m in love with you. Cause I ain’t ashamed of sh** Got your name tatted on my wrist Any bi*** got a bone to pick and knows phone to hit. Cause I’m still with all the actions and all that sh**. You’re still my love, you’re still my heart, that’s still my date. Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson.” she sings as YG real name is Keenon Jackson. Fans began to worry about the mental health of the singer

in which she responded on twitter to assure that she is fine. “I’m good y’all. I see people starting a hashtag about hoping my mental is ok and me possibly needing a therapist. lmao. I’m straight forreal. I’m an artist. I dive inward. glad it’s doing something for you all tho. love you.” She then goes on to say, “The fire thing about music is you can express the wildest and furthest parts of the emotions you’re experiencing, even just the things the little back of your head voice is screaming.. or even the devil on your shoulder. flush it out and it keep it flowin.”

Kehlani then hinted at a release of her album in 2020 followed with a tweet, “Album title secured.”