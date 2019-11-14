Tory Lanez will be releasing his highly anticipated Chixtape 5 project on November 15. The last project we heard samples of Jagged Edge, Alicia Keys and more, but this upcoming one is unbelievable! Even the cover is Ashanti, so Tory is really in his bag.

Lanez has released his tracklist for the project and it will have special appearances by Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, The-Dream, Ludacris, Mya, Mario, Lil’ Wayne and more.

Peep the tracklist and a small clip of the artists who he is sampling from below.