By: Dylan Kemp

Will.i.am details encounter with a racist flight attendant who called police on him

On Friday night, Will.i.am took to Twitter to blast Qantas airlines after an incident occurred between him and a flight attendant on a flight across Australia.

“I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant,” he posted. “I don’t want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour.”

The singer says he was wearing his noise-canceling headphones when the announcement was made to put away all personal belongings. He did not hear the announcement and left his headphones on and his computer out.

He then went on to say that a flight attendant asked him to put his laptop away, and he complied but said the flight attendant was “beyond rude” and called the police on him, who was waiting at the terminal when he landed.

This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones… pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, the incident originally began when 50 Cent’s guitarist Travis Ferguson refused to check in his guitar after a flight attendant told him he could not bring it on the plane. The altercation with Will.i.am happened shortly after.

Will.i.am then took heat from followers that weren’t happy that he put the flight attendant’s name on social media, which then made him go into greater detail on the situation.

I’m sorry? Is callin the police on a passenger for not hearing he P.A due to wearing noise canceling headphones appropriate? If didn’t put away my laptop “in a rapid 2min time” I’d understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted https://t.co/8WVIuMKXJa — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019