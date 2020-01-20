It’s always great to see female rappers getting along. Detroit rapper, Kash Doll seemed to be enjoying her time with rap icon, Lil Kim as she posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, documenting the time that the two set together, following a show that The Queen B had that day. One of the clips included Kash Doll and Kim rocking it out on stage together.

Shortly after, Kash Doll and Kim went for dinner with Kim’s entourage which resulted in both the rapper’s attempt to pay for the check! Kash Doll posted the video of her and Kim going back and forth over who was going to pay the bill.

“Give her, her money back, its on me..its my city,” Kash Doll stated. “Me and queen bee @lilkimthequeenbee fighting over the bill last night was a highlight of my female rap career..! Like really last night was epic! I’m honored she’s the best! I had soooo much fun it was on the flo!” Kash Doll wrote on her Instagram. Followed by a comment from the Crush On You rapper saying, “My BABY!!!!! ITS ON DA FLO!!!! Fr.”

It’s unclear who ended up paying the bill in the end, but it must be nice to be in a group of friends who fight to pay the food bill!