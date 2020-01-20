Pop Smoke and Casanova found themselves entangled in a disagreement after the “Welcome to the Party” rapper dissed Cas while proclaiming himself as the King of New York. “YALL OLD NIGGAS BETTER PACK IT UP😈THIS AINT NO TRASHANOVA SHIT💩NO SCARY L SHIT🙅🏾‍♂️ YALL KNOW THE WOOS RUN THE CITY👑💫.”

After hearing a preview of the track on Pop’s Instagram, Casanova responded, “STOP USING MY PHRASE ‘WE OUTSIDE’ YEA MY PHASE‼️CAUSE YALL NOT OUTSIDE WE KNOW WHO’S OUTSIDE.” He also tweeted that “NOBODY RUNS NEW YORK IT’S TOO MUCH OUTSIDE NS TO FRONT LIKE ONE N HAS THOSE POWER TO CONTROL THE WHOLE BITY.”

It’s unclear where the beef stemmed from, but Pop must be feeling a way about the “Don’t Run” rapper’s “Demons and Devils” collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Smoove L. Smoove and Pop are currently beefing over the “Gatti” beat which was originally used for Smoove’s breakout hit, “New Apollos.” But Apollos is now available on Apple Music with a similar beat instead of the AXL Beats produced sound.

Either way we’re glad to see that it’s squashed, and it was handled peacefully just like we thought it would. It’s important to note that Casanova is 13 years older than him so he was presumably the bigger person, literally and figuratively.

Now let’s get back to getting this money.