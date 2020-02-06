Fresh off winning Best Rap Album, Tyler, the Creator is ready to take his IGOR Tour to Europe.
The set of dates will bring the artist to Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Poland, London, and Ireland. The appearances will be a part of festival appearances, which also include a couple more dates in America.
You can see the run of shows below.
June 3rd: Paris, France @ Zenith
June 5th: Warsaw, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival
June 6th: – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
June 8th: – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
June 11th: – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
June 13th: – Manchester, U.K. @ Parklife Festival
June 14th: – London, U.K. @ Lovebox Festival
July 3rd: – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
July 4th: – Dublin, Ireland @ Longitude Festival
July 5th: – Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole