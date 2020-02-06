Tyler, the Creator Set to Take ‘IGOR Tour’ to Europe

Tyler, the Creator Set to Take ‘IGOR Tour’ to Europe

Fresh off winning Best Rap Album, Tyler, the Creator is ready to take his IGOR Tour to Europe.

The set of dates will bring the artist to Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Poland, London, and Ireland. The appearances will be a part of festival appearances, which also include a couple more dates in America.

You can see the run of shows below.

June 3rd: Paris, France @ Zenith

June 5th: Warsaw, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival

June 6th: – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 8th: – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 11th: – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto

June 13th: – Manchester, U.K. @ Parklife Festival

June 14th: – London, U.K. @ Lovebox Festival

July 3rd: – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

July 4th: – Dublin, Ireland @ Longitude Festival

July 5th: – Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole