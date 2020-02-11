SOURCE SPORTS: The NFL Off The Field Players Wives Association Hosts Fashion Show Including Michael Vick, Adrian Peterson and More

SOURCE SPORTS: The NFL Off The Field Players Wives Association Hosts Fashion Show Including Michael Vick, Adrian Peterson and More

The 100th NFL season culminated with the Kansas City Chief taking home the Lombardi trophy. Led by last season’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes delivered the franchise’s first championship at only 24 years-old. Although the weekend was celebrated by the big game, the NFL players and wives flashed their drip at the 19th annual Off The Field Players’ Wives Association fashion show.

This year, OTF partnered with the Miami Design District and Craig Robins for a display of drip galore. The organization was founded in 2006 with a mission to unite and empower members to perform and support a philanthropic initiative that enhances the quality and life for families and collectively affect change in surrounding communities.

Notable attendees included former and current NFL stars such as Michael Vick, Anquan Boldin, Adrian Peterson and more. These athletes took the runway with their respective wives, Kijifa, Dionne and Ashley. Both Kijifa and Dionne served as this year’s Fashion Show Committee Co-Chairs.

Attendees tapped into Miami’s top retailers including, Alice & Olivia, Boheme Boutique, Hublot, Jhoanna Alba and more.

NFL superstar, Deshaun Watson, made a surprise appearance on the carpet. Watson, a 2-time pro bowler, walked through with some of the best drip on his feet. When the former Clemson Tiger is not lacing up his cleats, he rocks Christian Louboutins. Watson also stated that Louboutins are his go-to for high fashion footwear.

All proceeds from this year’s show went to former lady, Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative. The program’s purpose is to inspire students in the U.S. to complete their education past high school.