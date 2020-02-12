Remy Ma is speaking candidly about her case with her Love and Hip Hop: New York co-star, Brittney Taylor, now that it was officially dismissed.

The Bronx rapper stopped by The Wendy Show and told an applauding audience that the silly case is behind her. “I don’t wanna say her name because she might try to sue me for ‘deformation,'” Remy said mocking Taylor who threatened to take her to court again for speaking on the case on L&HH.

“I just feel like, a lotta times when you’re in the public eye, there’s a target on you,” she said. “Anything you say, anything you do. Everyone’s looking for a quick dollar.” She sadly revealed that random people in the street will jokingly threaten to sue her by faking injuries. But thankfully the District Attorney didn’t move forward with Brittney’s case.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the talk show host expressed her interest in seeing Remy Ma collaborate with Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Kim and Remy have collaborated in the past and have a good relationship, but she made it clear that things aren’t good between her and Brown.

Check out the full interview below: