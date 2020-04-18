Two high school seniors at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia were expelled on Friday after a racist TikTok they made went viral. They will not be allowed to graduate with nearly a month left to go in the school year.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the video was shared on Thursday evening by a Twitter user named, Camden. The video shows the students calling black people the “n-word”, and joking about how black people “like to eat fried chicken and watermelon”, and grow up without fathers.

Okay I know this probably isn’t going to get a lot of views but I just thought I’d show everyone how racist the kids at my school are. The girl’s name is Stephanie Freeman and she’s a senior at Carrollton High School. pic.twitter.com/jjsLtToSLH — Camden (@camden52801) April 17, 2020

Carrollton became a trending topic on Twitter by Friday morning, and the superintendent of Carrollton Schools, Dr. Mark Albertus, took to Twitter to address the matter.

“Tonight it has been brought to my attention that an inappropriate video was created on the TikTok social media platform,” Albertus said late Thursday. “Please know that this video has been addressed immediately and any student involved in the production of this video will face serious consequences … This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Advertisement

Shortly after 3 pm, it was announced that the two seniors in the video were expelled from school.