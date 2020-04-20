Bryson Tiller is at home enjoying fatherhood after recently welcoming his first child with his girlfriend, Kendra Bailey. So there’s no telling when we’re gonna get some new tunes from Pen Griffey.

Last year he said he was just waiting for clearance samples to release the album, and we haven’t heard a word about it since. But fortunately, we’ve got an Easter egg to hold us over the Quarantine.

“Saw someone post this on youtube, here’s the full version,” Tiller tweeted after someone leaked the unofficial version on YouTube.

Its been three years since Bryson Tiller released his sophomore project, True to Self. His third studio album, Serenity is highly-anticipated, but “Slept On You” will not be featured on it.

Are you ready for a full-feature project from the Louisville native?