You would think that political partners in the same state would communicate to successfully and efficiently govern their people. Apparently, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is not following this unspoken rule.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she was completely unaware of Kemp’s decision to re-open some non-essential Georgia businesses starting Friday. Following the announcement early Monday, Bottoms did an interview with WSB-TV 2 and basically said her name is Bennett and she’s not in it! She made it clear that it’s not clear to her what rationale he’s using to base his decision off of. Bottoms also confirmed that COVID-19 cases are still rising in Georgia.

“As of 7 p.m. today, I believe we had deaths like over 13%, and so our numbers are still going up. Where we’re seeing our numbers spike are in areas that were slow to close down, like Bibb County. It concerns me when you talk about opening up houses of worship, and you know that our worst outbreak in the state came from two funerals, by and large in Albany, Georgia. With 54 percent of COVID-19 deaths coming from the African American population this decision seems to be rather weak and not fully thought out. Bottoms said she hopes she’s wrong about Kemp’s decision; otherwise, lives will be put at risk.“I do hope that I’m wrong and the governor is right. Because if he’s wrong, more people can die.”

Kemp’s decision comes about two weeks after he admitted that he was unaware that asymptomatic people can transmit the coronavirus. “Individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” he ignorantly admitted during an April press conference.

Although the rest of the world had this information long before April, it’s clear that we’re dealing with something unusual and should be a lot more careful with the handling of this pandemic.

Do you think the governor should prioritize the lives of the Georgia people instead of capitalism?