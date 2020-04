A larger than life Travis Scott put on a mini-concert as apart of a Fortnite worldwide series, he then capped his Thursday run with the release of a new song “The Scotts” alongside of Kid Cudi.

The song comes with a KAWS covers, which hit a special spot with Cudi.

Ive been wantin to work w KAWS on some shit for yeaaaars. This is another dream come true. Thanx fam!! I love it!! Sendin u mad love! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 23, 2020

Showing the extent of the creativity the two have, the single comes equipped with three new visuals, which can be seen below.