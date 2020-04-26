Last month, Scarface announced that he had contracted COVID-19, and since then, his condition has gotten even worse.

During a recent interview with fellow Geto Boy member, Willie Dee, Scarface announced that he had been placed on dialysis after COVID-19 caused him kidney failure. “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia — both lungs — and kidney failure in my house,” Scarface stated. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20],” he added.

Pointing at his dialysis port, he said that “This is my new lifeline.” “I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body,” Scarface added. He also said that he did not any kidney issues before his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Scarface also touched on the symptoms he has experienced with his diagnosis. “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.” He also lost “probably 30 pounds.”

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” Scarface said. “I was inches away from death.”

He also had some thoughts about Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen non-essential businesses. “That’s stupid. I think that they want us, black people to go out there…because clearly, we don’t know shit about this disease. We don’t know enough about it to be wanting to get back at starting life but notice that the barbershops and the beauty shops are opening. So we can pass that shit out amongst ourselves and kill ourselves. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

You can watch the full video below