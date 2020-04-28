Rapper DMX has been no stranger to prayer and sharing his beliefs with his fans and the world. The legendary rapper gave a speech while quarantined to uplift everyone during this time.



“God has given you time away from the distractions and everyday hustle, the things we came to think are important are not really important at all.”

Always true to himself and the ups and downs he has faced, Earl Simmons definitely understands his own statement.



“Starting to realize what’s really important is having our loved ones with us and getting back to who we are supposed to be…If you don’t listen, God is gonna make you listen. He’s gonna sit you down”



X took time to mention rapper Scarface who is currently battling the virus, and Fred the Godson who recently lost his life. He then offers anyone who wants to accept Christ into their lives to say it with him.



DMX is more than just rapper. Salute to the dog!Watch the video below.