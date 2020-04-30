Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden is officially on the lookout for his running mate.

According to an NPR report, “Former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Cynthia C. Hogan, a top aide to Biden in the Senate and White House, will lead the search over the coming months.”

Biden has already said that his running mate will be a woman. Two of the names that have come up are California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams who gave Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union in January.

Biden became the presumptive nominee likely to go head to head with President Trump after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race after the Wisconsin Primary Election.

Biden recently earned the endorsements of Former President Barack Obama and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Any woman that Biden selects as the potential next Vice President of the United States will have to answer questions related to Biden’s resurfaced sexual assault allegations.

Tara Reade alleges that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in his Senate office in 1993. Reade’s story was corroborated by people she told at the time of the alleged incident.

Some women in the Democratic party like Abrams and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who ran for President in this election cycle have stood by the presumptive nominee despite the allegations.