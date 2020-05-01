The Dallas Cowboys first-round pick received his jersey number and what could’ve caused a bit of a stir ultimately became support from a veteran. Dez Bryant said on Twitter that he has no issue with the former Oklahoma Sooner wearing his old jersey number.

I can’t feel no way but be supportive of lamb and the rest of these young stars that’s entering the league.. I believe it’s my job to help them succeed as much on and off the field https://t.co/ljV830IAQL — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 30, 2020

The #88 is a highly coveted jersey number in Dallas Cowboys history. 3x All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion Drew Pearson was the first wide receiver to wear the number followed by Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin.

The Cowboys all-time touchdown receptions leader Dez Bryant’s career with the Cowboys ended unceremoniously after he was released in 2018 after struggling with dropped passes and injuries. Bryant still currently unsigned has repeatedly hinted that he wouldn’t be against a return to Dallas but the organization has clearly moved on.

Lamb was viewed as the best receiver in the 2020 draft and was considered a steal at the #17 overall pick. Lamb will join the receiving corps of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup who both had more than 1000 yards receiving last season.