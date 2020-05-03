Twitter Explodes Over Who Takes Battle Between Killmonger and Loki

Let’s face it, we are all nerds if we know the names Killmonger and Loki. The members of the Marvel universe are cemented in our brains for their nefariousness and abilities.

I’m super duper blackity black but I can’t pick Killmonger to Beat Loki y’all really out y’all damn collected Minds Loki is a 2000 year old god with powers, killmonger better off squaring off with Starlord and them https://t.co/XfPbhcrZXK — Jchien🇨🇩🇺🇸 🏁 (@icebergjchien) May 3, 2020

However, Twitter being the ripe playground it is for the mess, began imagining a world where the two face each other.

#Killmonger Was he really a villain? Or was he just taking the Malcom X method to hand? pic.twitter.com/CT3x4g4ZEj — KpTheAries (@jasonvoorheesP1) May 3, 2020

With Killmonger the human nemesis to the Black Panther and Loki the God nemesis to Thor, the internets let its imagination run wild.

Erik Killmonger is a super villain appearing in Marvel comic books. The character first appeared in Jungle Action vol. 2, #6 released in September 1973. Killmonger’s birth name is N’Jadaka and he is an enemy of Black Panther. Michael B. Jordan portrayed the character in the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther.

Loki vs Killmonger wtf… this isn’t even a debatable issue …. Loki wins 👀 #Loki pic.twitter.com/2RBvY95Uup — Leah (@IStanStuff2) May 3, 2020

Loki is a god in Norse mythology and appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a antihero and villain. He consistently comes into conflict with the superhero Thor, his adopted brother and archenemy.

Killmonger lost to Black Panther from a move in Tekken 3. https://t.co/P8rvpBWK3B — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 3, 2020

Undoubtedly, due to his celestial powers, Loki thrashes Killmonger but not before getting broken off by a militant Killmonger.

Twitter showing that weekends really are for revisiting your youth again.