1800 Tequila is launching Live From Inside, a new live stream series that will encourage music fans to stay home, while also relaxing with a cocktail.



Starting on Cinco de Mayo, fans will be a blessing to tune into a weekly live stream, which will feature an artist performance and a guest mixologist providing how-to videos for 1800 mixes at home. 1800 has previously engaged in the music space with 1800 Seconds Vol. 1 with Pusha-T and Vol. 2 with Future, but will now bring Lauren Jauregui, Westside Boogie, Kiana Ledé and Chika to the digital stages.



1800 will also benefit Music for Relief, the disaster response campaign of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), providing aid to those affected by COVID-19 in the live music community, including musicians, touring and production personnel, and mixologists.



Lauren Jauregui will be kicking off Live From Inside on her Instagram Live @laurenjauregui on Tues, May 5th at 6pmPST / 9pmEST. Westside Boogie will be following on 5/11, Kiana Ledé on 5/17 and Chika on 5/21.

