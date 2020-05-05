The founders of the Black Mafia Family are looking a potential early release from prison.

Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, brother to Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, is leaving federal prison Tuesday. His more infamous brother is trying to join him, with both citing COVID-19 health concerns.

Terry, 50, and Big Meech, 51, would join a growing list of prominent convicts being released to stem the spread of COVID-19. High profile people like Tekashi 6ix9ine and more within the nation’s prison system have been released.

Terry Flenory oversaw BMF’s Los Angeles hub. Scheduled to be released from a Kentucky federal prison, he will be on home confinement.

However, he could also be joined by his brother who oversaw operations in Atlanta and sparked the careers of Young Jeezy and Bleu Davinci.

They were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in 2008. Convicted of heading a national drug ring with ties to Mexican cartels, they allegedly sold kilos of cocaine during a 15-year run.

However, the brothers are now seeking release from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to federal prison data, it has killed at least 40 inmates and infected more than 2,300 prisoners and staffers.

Currently, rapper 50 Cent is producing a cable series about the Black Mafia Family for the Starz channel. He recently took to Instagram to imply that Terry Flenory owes him money.