Usually, when some of our favorite male celebs see women twerking on live they get excited, but it seems to have been the opposite for producer, DJ Khaled. The Miami native had to let a woman know, that he was a family man and that she had to just “talk to him regular” … minus the twerking.

The woman, who’s name is Sophia James was seen just days ago, pouring water down her backside in an attempt to twerk for DJ Khaled on his Instagram live stream. Since then, Khaled has posted the clip to his Instagram and made a PSA of what he expects on his future live stream encounters with fans. “I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv Ig luv. Again I have love for everyone please let’s be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!”

Since then, Sophia has reportedly spoken with The ShadeRoom about the Instagram live encounter. “I respect DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife and family,” she began. Sophia goes on to further explain that she was under the impression that Khaled’s live would be similar to the singer, Tory Lanez’s “Quarantine Radio.” Sophia shares that it didn’t take her long to learn that that was not the vibe of DJ Khaled’s live at all.

Sophia explained that since the live has happened, her DMs have been filled with angry fans who believe the model could have “caused a divorce.” “I’m more than sure to bank his marriage is stronger than an IG live video gone viral,” she said. Sophia also shared that since the live has surfaced, a few rappers that were featured on Khaled’s albums have slid in her DMs.

Advertisement

I think its safe to say, Sophia will be sure to feel out the vibe of the next celebrities IG live first, before making any sudden moves.