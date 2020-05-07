Carmelo Anthony was going through a rough patch before signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in November 2019. The 10-time NBA All-Star revealed that he hit “rock bottom” when he was a free agent.

“I don’t think nobody will understand what I went through emotionally to get through and to be where I’m at today. I’m talking about doubting myself. I’m talking about mentally … wanting to give up,” he said during a chat with Sue Bird, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera on the Uninterrupted’s WRTS: After Party.

Carmelo continued, “I hit rock bottom emotionally, and I had to build myself back up, basically by myself, to get here where I’m at today to be able to tell this story. So this season will always be one of the highlight chapters of any story that I’ll ever tell.”

During this time, the baller revealed that he reached out to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James during his 1-year hiatus from basketball. “I would have to say either Kobe… It’s not either… It’s Kobe and LeBron as far as being the smartest basketball minds, intellectuals, know everything about the game. Know everything about each player, the ins and outs. Those two guys are at the top when it comes to the mental part of this game. Chris Paul is definitely one of those guys. I would have to say those three.”

Advertisement

Carmelo Anthony talked about how much his life changed in the past four years. “I go from New York, making the All-Star Game, averaging 22, 23 [points] in the Eastern Conference, dealing with everything that I was dealing with off the court, organizational structure, just everything I was dealing with in New York. Getting traded the day before media day to OKC. Going to OKC, actually really liking it, didn’t work out for whatever reason, to going to Houston the following year to playing nine games. The first time I’ve ever come off the bench in 15 years. Ever. So that was an adjustment for me. Leading to having a year off. A year off, trying to rebuild myself — emotionally, mentally, spiritually… I don’t think nobody will understand what I went through emotionally to get through and to be where I’m at today. I’m talking about doubting myself. I’m talking about mentally, wanting to give up. — Carmelo Anthony explaining the last four years.”

Check out the full interview here: