On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to become the interim lightweight champion.

Gaethje (22-2) claimed interim lightweight gold with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson (25-4 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the main event. He is riding a four-fight knockout streak over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Ferguson.

The undisputed UFC lightweight king, Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov was impressed.

Ferguson’s initial opponent was unable to fight. He is stuck in Russia under national travel restrictions. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, in a tweet, “The Eagle” congratulated Gaethje for his performance before elaborating with a statement.

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

“In this sport and especially in this weight there will always be hungry lions that will breathe down your neck. If you relax then you are finished,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “Some leave and others arrive, that’s nothing to be surprised about. But I won’t fall before the shot. We will still fight.”

В этом спорте и особенно в этом весе всегда будут голодные львы, которые будут тебе дышат в спину, если ты расслабишься то тебе конец. Одни уходят и другие приходят, тут нечему удивляться.

Но я раньше выстрела не упаду. Мы ещё повоюем. pic.twitter.com/kxLWX8E8Ah — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Dana White confirmed at the post-fight press conference that Nurmagomedov and Gaethje will unify the lightweight belts next.

🏆🇷🇺 vs. 🏆🇺🇸



Who has the edge in a unification bout? #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/D1FRWggbFV — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020