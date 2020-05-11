Meek Mill Wants to ‘Crush’ Tekashi 6ix9ine For The Culture

Meek Mill is not feeling Teskahi 6ix9ine at all. On Friday, May 8th, Tekashi 6ix9ine made his official return to the world and picked up right where he left off. While many Hip-Hop figures did not adhere to his return due to his cooperation with the government to avoid jail time, the numbers showed otherwise. Meek Mill has been one of the most adamant figures about his stance on Tekashi 6ix9ine. Since Friday, Meek has released numerous tweets targeting the rainbow-colored hair. In true Tekashi 6ix9ine fashion, he has continued to troll Meek Mill in response.

Over the weekend, the “GOOBA” rapper broke Eminem’s record for most Youtube views on a Hip-Hop music video in the first 24 hours. His newest single and video garnered 43.55 million views. It put Eminem’s “Kill Shot” in 2nd place at 38.1 million. While celebrating his success, 6ix9ine trolls Meek in the comments of the post.

“Somebody check on Meek… see if he’s okay.”

Meek took to Twitter to respond.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars… I gotta crush you for the culture you chump!”

While Philadelphia rapper continues to affect change with his Reform Alliance Initiative, trolling 6ix9ine is neither here nor there. Meek Mill isn’t the only one commenting on Tekashi’s success. Snoop Dogg, Rich The Kid, Young Thug and more chimed in. Snoop even questioned renowned journalist and TIDAL’S Chief Content Officer, Elliot Wilson, for posting 6ix9ine.

Will Tekashi 6ix9ine have the biggest comeback of 2020? He is expected to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts with his new single “GOOBA,” and currently has the number one song on Apple Music.