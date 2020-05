[WATCH] Police Find Thousands of Pounds of Marijuana Hidden in Watermelons in Colombia

In recently released video footage, police in Colombia arrested two men after they discovered that the men were smuggling tons of marijuana hidden inside of large watermelons.

The footage below show one of the officers cutting open one of the seemingly fresh fruits, only to discover that weed was nestled inside of the fake fruit.