The hip-hop community is still reeling from the passing of Andre Harrell to heart failure this past Thursday.



The death of Harrell was announced by DJ D-Nice during his quarantine Instagram Live DJ set. Known for launch the career of Sean “Diddy” Combs while running Uptown Records. Fans have been curious of how Diddy is dealing with another tough death of someone close to him.



Monday (May 11), Diddy share a video fo the two and opened it with “I still can’t believe it.”



“I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses,” Diddy wrote. “Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre.”



You can see the post below.

