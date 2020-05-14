Remy Ma and Papoose celebrated their 12 year anniversary on Wednesday. Remy shared photos from their 10-year vow renewal on Instagram with her 8 million followers.

“Happy Anniversary Husband…love you with every part of my being,” Remy wrote on the social media app. Papoose also shared some social media love for his wife with the caption, “On this day 2008 we got married. Happiest day of my life.”

In 2008, Remy was sentenced to 8 years in prison on assault and weapons charges. The couple married that same year and Pap held it down on the outside while Remy rapper did her time.

Remy was released in 2014 and since then the couple has flaunted their #BlackLove on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop New York.

Remy and Pap recently brought a daughter into the world as well in December 2018, Reminisce Smith who Remy dubs “the golden child.”