Future’s ‘High Off Life’ LP Goes Gold in Less Than 30 Minutes

Future dropped his new album High off Life at midnight on Friday and by 12:30 a.m. EST it had already earned RIAA Certified Gold status. According to the Chart Data Twitter account pre-release tracks sparked the immediate milestone in sales.

US Certifications (@RIAA): @1future, High Off Life Gold (500,000). — chart data (@chartdata) May 15, 2020

Future announced the release of his 8th studio album two days prior to its release. The short time frame from announcement to release was aided by the single ‘Life is Good’ featuring Drake that dropped in January. According to the Chart Data Twitter account ‘Life is Good’ and ‘Tycoon’ is what sparked the immediate milestone in sales of the album.

.@1future’s #HIGHOFFLIFE album immediately goes RIAA Gold due to the success of the pre-release tracks including "Life Is Good" (via Epic). — chart data (@chartdata) May 15, 2020

The 21-track album features Travis Scott, NBA Youngboy, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Drake, Meek Mill and Doe Boy with a remix to ‘Life is Good’ with DaBaby and Lil Baby. Social media is already obsessing over the new project and Future has taken notice.

Thanks for the love. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 15, 2020

Me trying to jot down all these @1future quotes from #HighOffLife on notepad for my IG posts pic.twitter.com/u8czBd1b1x — Mase (@MaseSkyWalker21) May 15, 2020