Trump Unveils the New Space Force Flag and Brags About the New ‘Super-Duper Missile’

If you thought Donald Trump would be concerned about saving American lives as the coronavirus spreads rampantly throughout the country, think again. It seems like he’s more concerned fighting our enemies from outer space.

On Friday, May 15, Donald Trump held a ceremony in the Oval Office to unveil the new official flag for the Space Force. He called it a “very special moment” for the country.

“We’ve worked very hard on this and it’s so important from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, from every standpoint there is,” Trump said.

The United States Space Force has unveiled its official flag https://t.co/4d4Vp9ZLbs pic.twitter.com/Fbj7F8lYzb — CNN (@CNN) May 16, 2020

The flag’s design comes from the seal of the Space Force, which was approved by Trump back in January. Many Star Trek fans were outraged at the seal for its striking resemblance to the Star Trek logo.

According to the White House, the dark blue and white of the flag represents the “vast recesses of outer space” and includes an orbit with three stars that symbolizes the Space Force’s purpose of: “organizing, training and equipping” Space Force troopers.

The Space Force was apparently created to protect American space infrastructure, including communications, navigation, and spy satellites from Russia and China.

Trump also took the time to brag about a new hypersonic weapon that is supposedly in development.

“We’re building, right now, incredible military equipment at a level that nobody has ever seen before. We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there,” Trump said. “We have, I call it, the ‘super duper missile.’ I heard the other night, 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now. You’ve heard Russia has five times and China’s working on five or six times. We have one 17 times, and it’s just gotten the go-ahead.”

"I call it the super duper missile"



Trump explaining how he describes a missile being developed by the Space Force that is travels at a speed 17x faster than current missiles. pic.twitter.com/bFmJj2slIJ — Brian A. Cahn, MD (@brian_cahn) May 15, 2020

Trump’s “super-duper missile” comments left many people confused about what exactly he was talking about. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany didn’t even give an answer when asked about it by a reporter.

"The president said the Pentagon is developing a 'super duper missile' … what was the president describing?" — this exchange is basically an SNL skit pic.twitter.com/QmREiE2RDy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020