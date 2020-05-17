Kevin Gates was trending on Twitter last night after cell phone video of him allegedly having sex leaked on the internet. The video appears to have been recorded by the “Two Phones” rapper who is seen holding the phone while having sex with the woman seen in the video.

Some Twitter users speculated that the woman in the video was not his wife, Dreka Gates, who he married in 2015. The Source has not confirmed who the woman is.

Distractions come and go but by all means stay focused!!!!#EyesOnThePrize 💪#StillHoldUp — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) May 16, 2020

Kevin Gates has not yet responded to the leaked video, but the internet was having a lot of fun at the rapper’s expense. Twitter users who saw the 45 second clip deemed the Baton Rouge native’s performance to be lackluster.

Gates sex tape leak comes a few months after A$AP Rocky’s personal video was leaked online. Like Gates, Rocky was the butt of a few jokes on Twitter for not giving his full effort in the video. Rocky was able to laugh it off saying he has “a long line of satisfied women.”

Advertisement

Check out some of the Kevin Gates tweets below.

Kevin Gates got two phones, one for the money and the other one for them wack ass sextapes pic.twitter.com/mnOWOnladS — 🩸 (@jack2toxic) May 17, 2020

Kevin gates talking big on his sex game and filmed a boring ass sex tape through a microwave PLEASE pic.twitter.com/vZQIG12TLs — complex oreo (@idkjustlogmein) May 17, 2020

Got my ass on twitter for the #kevingates video.. I’m logging back off 😒😒disappointing pic.twitter.com/aXenwJIgQ1 — bee.majano (@majano_bee) May 17, 2020

Kevin gates need to practice what he preach cause that video ain’t it 😂😂😂 #kevingates pic.twitter.com/izc3HSGa4G — sagittarius.Nov27💦♐️♥️ (@chizoofvmous) May 17, 2020