6lack is tired of not dropping music during this quarantine season. Therefore, the Atlanta artist took to both Instagram and Twitter to tease some new music. It has been over a year and a half since the Atlanta artist dropped new music. His 2018 album East Atlanta Love Letter was well received. The 14-track release featured fellow ATLiens Future and Offset, as well as J.Cole and Khalid. The sophomore project was certified gold as well. 6lack appeared on his Summer Walker’s Over It. The LVRN label-mates collaborated to create a fan-favorite track on Summer’s album.

Since the year began, a number of releases have graced our headphones and speakers. The “Switch” crooner wants to make sure that he adds to that sound.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that 6lack is one of most-streamed R&B artists out right now, trailing only Frank Ocean. The star-studded list also included Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. With new music on the way, it is certain that 6lack’s streaming number is set to increase. Are you looking forward to new tunes from the ATL rapper/singer?

Was going over streaming #s for r&b artists … had no idea that 6lack streamed this well. He’s the second highest streaming artist behind Frank Ocean. Who ur favorite r&b artist rn? pic.twitter.com/pQtlu7o7Ak — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 16, 2020