During an interview with Today‘s Sunday Sitdown, comedian Tiffany Haddish shares how Kevin Hart changed her life amid homelessness.

Haddish tells Willie Geist that she would often rely on her comedy to keep her abusive mother happy. “I would try to make my mom laugh. “Because if she was laughing she wasn’t hitting,” the comedian explained.

The comedian-actress would then turn her adversity into jokes in front of larger crowds after joining “comedy camp” in hopes to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. Haddish then began to explain how she dealt with being homeless, all while trying to achieve her goals. “I would always pull up 5 to 10 minutes late so no one could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car,” she stated.

Haddish then recalls an encounter she shared with Kevin Hart that “changed her life.” “You can’t be living in your car on these streets,” Hart told Haddish. “He gave me 300 bucks and was like, ‘Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals.'”

From that point, Hart offered Haddish a recurring role in the BET original series, The Real Husbands Of Hollywood.

Since then, Haddish has appeared in the movies Girl’s Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool, and was even the first African-American female to host an episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Once it was all done, I was like ‘Whew, I made that history,” Haddish shared. “Every morning when I wake up I’m always praying and thankful. So, I always try to find the good in everything.”