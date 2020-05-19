You can now get cooking with Questlove and his famous friends. The world-renowned member of The Roots will hit Food Network for an hourlong special, which will bring him to the kitchen of celebrity friends as they share recipes.



Page Six reports the show will be called Questlove’s Potluck and bring in Zooey Deschanel, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Gabrielle Union, and Olivia Wilde in fro the cooking fun.



The show will benefit Leonardo DiCaprio’s America’s Food Fund and is set for national broadcast on May 28 at 10 p.m.



If you want to hop into some more from Questlove before the show premieres, he recently mixed for his fans on Instagram, which you can watch below.

