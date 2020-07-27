After leaving the NBA bubble over the weekend, Lou Williams will have to quarantine for 10 days before he can rejoin the Clippers this season. Williams was caught leaving the bubble to go to Atlanta’s Magic City Strip Club.

Lou Will got exposed for his visit after “What’s Poppin” rapper Jack Harlow posted a pic with the hooper on social media. Despite Harlow’s attempt to protect Williams saying the photo was old, Lou admitted that he had been at the strip club and accepted his quarantine obligation.

The quarantine started on Saturday, which means that Williams won’t return until August 4th. He will miss the first two of the Clippers games in the restart against the Lakers and Pelicans.

Advertisement