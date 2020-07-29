Jeezy pulled up on T.I. at the ExpediTIously podcast and while many on the timeline is paying attention to the conversation regarding putting a nail in the beef between Snow and Gucci Mane, there was another tidbit that is raising eyebrows.



Jeezy revealed while he was the senior vice president of A&R at Atlantic Records he attempted to sign Nipsey Hussle but was unable to do so because of Rick Ross.



During negotiations, Jeezy received a call from Lyor Cohen, who was the CEO of Warner Music Group, and revealed that the Nipsey signing couldn’t happen because of Jeezy’s beef with Ross. Ross and Maybach Music Group was a part of Warner.



“He says to me, ‘Jeezy, I know you almost got this Nipsey deal done. I want to do it for you, but the problem is Ross has interest in Nipsey as well, so I can’t let you sign Nipsey to the label because you and Ross are not seeing eye to eye,’ Jeezy shared of the conversation. “‘You guys are not getting along right now so I feel it would be unfair to let you sign him to the label.’”



Nipsey would eventually make it to Atlantic Records for a joint venture for his Victory Lap album



You can hear the details of the almost deal below.

Young Jeezy says Atlantic Records didn’t let him sign Nipsey Hussle because of Rick Ross pic.twitter.com/8KW1LnUKiX — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) July 28, 2020