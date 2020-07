According to a recent tweet sent out by President Trump, he is seeking to have the elections delayed in order to avoid an “inaccurate and fraudulent” election.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

With him trailing Biden in the polls and the GDP down 32%, the lowest in decades, these statements coupled with the statistics are enough to at least consider the speculations made by critics such as Bill Maher, who say that Trump is not leaving the White House without a fight.

Advertisement