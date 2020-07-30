Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon is Set to Be Released From Prison

Former Bad Boy rapper, Loon, is set to be released from federal prison after serving eight years for his role in a heroin-dealing conspiracy.

The Harlem rapper, born Chauncey Hawkins, converted his life to Islam in 2008, three years before getting indicted.

US District Judge Terrence Boyle granted him an early release claiming the virus was an “extraordinary and compelling” reason to believe that he isn’t a threat to society.

There’s no indication that Donald Trump had anything to do with his release, but Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Benzino, and more celebrities lobbied to free Loon.

Loon’s friend and former Snoop Dogg associate, Weldon Angelos, wrote Hawkins, who is now known as Amir Junaid Muhadith, a 34-page request for freedom.

“He’s just another young black male who got a long time because of the war on drugs,” Angelos told Page Six.