The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t done adding pieces to the already strong looking offense. Former Philadelphia Eagles Running Back LeSean McCoy will join Tom Brady and company on a 1-year deal with the Bucs.

The 32-year-old veteran last played for the Kansas City Chiefs showing flashes of the elite McCoy we knew from Philadelphia and Buffalo. Shady struggled with an ankle injury late last season after filling in for a depleted backfield but was ruled a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

Veteran RB LeSean McCoy reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per @rosenhaussports. “He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

If McCoy can withstand injury, the Bucs offense looks threatening with the addition of Tom Brady along with the deadly wide receiver pairing of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin who both eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last season. The Bucs also acquired Brady’s favorite target Rob Gronkowski who came out of retirement to re-join his QB in a new city.

